BARRE TOWN - Leanne Martin, 76, of Sierra Lavin Road, as well as a resident of Lakewood Drive in Swanton, known to many as Emma, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at home with her family by her side.
Born on September 14, 1946, in Barre, she was the daughter of Leroy and Zelda (Graham) Bishop. She attended St. Michael’s Elementary School and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1965. Following high school, she attended the Fanny Allen School of Practical Nursing. She married Thane Martin, and they later divorced.
Leanne started her nursing career at the Central Vermont Hospital and continued it at Rowan Court Nursing Home and the Spine Institute of New England before coming back to Central Vermont Medical Center working in the family practices in Barre, Waterbury, and Montpelier.
She lived life to the fullest. Leanne enjoyed spending time at Lake Champlain, family vacations, gardening, cooking, knitting, and needle point. She had a creative and industrious spirit, and everyone benefitted from her passions. She loved to take care of people and to spread joy. That’s what made her a wonderful nurse and the glue of her family. Leanne was known and loved for her sense of humor, her laughter, and her love of having fun. She was a wonderful friend to so many. Everyone enjoyed her spunk and how she could make anything fun.
Leanne was a loving and devoted partner, mother, and grandmother. She encouraged and supported Harry, her daughters, stepchildren, and grandchildren in all their endeavors. She was always an enthusiastic participant in all the games, craft projects, activities, and shenanigans. They never doubted how proud she was of each of them. She left them with a lifetime of wonderful memories.
Survivors include her long-time partner of forty years, Robert (Harry) Harrington; and her daughters Jodi Martin and her wife, Rose Dauerer and Julie Martin and her wife, Jordan Jiskra; her granddaughters Mia Perrin and Maddie Perrin as well as her stepchildren Casey Harrington and his wife, Kelly and Kelly Riso and her husband, Ed and her step-grandchildren Ruby and Parker Harrington and Sadia and Sophia Riso.
The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in Hope Cemetery in Barre with a reception to follow at Barre Country Club. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 or to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, PO Box 828, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
