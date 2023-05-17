Lawrence Paul Dussault, age 75, of Greeley, Colorado passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. Known to family and friends as “Larry”, he was born to Paul Emile Dussault and Dorcas Madeline Dussault (nee Reynolds) on April 30, 1947 in St. Albans, Vermont. He was the second of two children born to the couple and their only son. His older sister Diane Joan Dussault (Pratt), was born in 1943.
Larry attended Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans and graduated in 1965. He attended Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont where he majored in Data Processing. At the time, it was a brand new and very innovative major. After graduating, he worked as a Data Processor at IBM and then General Electric in the greater Burlington area.
While attending Champlain College, Larry met his first wife Margaret Valiquette. They married in 1966 and had two daughters, Stefanie and Stasia, before divorcing in 1972.
Larry married his second wife, Diane Lucille Gagne, in 1972 and had two more daughters, Christine and Jacqueline. They moved to San Diego, California in 1977 where Larry and Diane continued to reside until moving to Colorado in 1992. Larry was devoted to Diane until her passing in Frederick, Colorado in June 2005.
While in San Diego, Larry earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from National University. He was a professional Accountant for the remainder of his career, working at Elgar and Loral Data Systems in San Diego. He then worked at the U.S. Olympic Committee in Colorado Springs and eventually retired from MKS Instruments in Longmont, Colorado in 2014.
Larry married his third wife, Rhonda Dunham, in 2007. They lived in Greeley, Colorado with their dogs Roxie and Spark (aka “Toots”). Larry and Rhonda were loving companions until her passing in February 2022.
Larry loved fishing, maple candy, French fries and a good steak or pork chop. He had a deep baritone voice, a mischievous grin, and a contagious laugh that could be heard all the way down the hall at Champlain College. He had a great sense of humor and loved sharing jokes with family, friends and co-workers. He did not open his heart easily, but when he did, it was forever. Raised Catholic, he was a man of faith who always wore a medal of Our Lady of Mount Carmel that was blessed by the Pope. He enjoyed riding a motorcycle until a serious accident in 1989. While he survived, the injuries he sustained led to full spinal fusion and contributed to future health issues.
Larry was very happy to connect with his birth son, Tom Cheek, in the last few years of his life.
Larry was predeceased by his mother, father, sister, brother-in-law (Leslie Pratt), nephew (Jason Pratt), and wives Diane and Rhonda. He is survived by daughters Stefanie Dussault of San Diego, CA, Christine Smith (Billy) of San Diego, CA, Stasia Shimkus of Placentia, CA, and Jacqueline Dussault of Longmont, CO; son Tom Cheek (Lisa) of Woodford, VA; grandsons Josh Smith, Jakob Warfield, Max Shimkus, Thomas Cheek and Matthew Cheek; granddaughters Sara Shimkus, Danielle Smith, Rachel Shimkus, and Megan Kent; great-grandson Jameson Kent; great-granddaughter Ember Kent; nephew Jamie Pratt (Charity); and numerous cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at Bayside Pavilion, 15 Georgia Shore Road, St. Albans, VT, on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 1:00pm.
