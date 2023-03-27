HIGHGATE SPRINGS - Lawrence P. Beaulieu, age 91, passed away on Sunday March 26, 2023 at the Brownway Residence in Enosburg Falls.
He was born in Highgate Springs on August 1, 1931, to the late Albert & Blanche (Thibert) Beaulieu.
Lawrence was a life-long resident of the area and ran his family’s dairy farm for many years. He married Clarice (Loiselle) on September 18, 1952. Lawrence was an active member of the Highgate community where he served on the Select Board, and as a Justice of the Peace for many years. Lawrence and Clarice loved to travel and always made a point to go on one big vacation every year. “Do it while you’re young” he would say. Their travels took them all over the world and they enjoyed many great experiences.
He loved the outdoors, especially hunting on the farm, spending time at camp in Waterville, and riding his trike on the way to the golf course. Lawrence cherished the time he spent with his family and loved to tell his favorite stories to anyone that would listen over a glass of VO, or Brandy if it was cold outside. He was also a proud 4th degree Knight of Columbus, and long-time member of the Moose Lodge and Elks Club in St. Albans.
Lawrence is survived by his wife, Clarice Beaulieu; their children, Pauline Bertrand and her husband Francis of Franklin, Helen Maskell and her husband Jim of Highgate Springs, Robert Beaulieu of Highgate Springs, Carol Cushing and her husband Allen of Milton, and Guy Beaulieu of Milton; grandchildren, Craig, Corey, Chris, Katie, Kelly, Lauren, Cole, Sean, Corey, Bridget, Jamie, Myra, Beau, Claire, and Lydia; 24 great grandchildren; siblings, Fernand Beaulieu, Dolores Breault, Georgette Bourbeau, Denise Barewicz, and Jeannette Lacoste; and several nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents, Lawrence was predeceased by his grandson, Chad Bertrand; brothers, Normand Beaulieu, and Marcel Beaulieu and his wife Dorothy; and in-laws, Joanne Beaulieu, Ronald Breault, Bernard Barewicz, Gilles Bourbeau, and Serge Lacoste.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Jeanne Rainville. Friends and family are invited to Lawrence’s Life Celebration to include a mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada St., Swanton. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton.
For those who wish, contributions in Lawrence’s memory may be made to Church of the Nativity 65 Canada St., Swanton, VT 05488.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.