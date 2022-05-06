Lawrence “Larry” Young Sr, passed on May 2nd due to natural causes at his home in Fairfax with his wife Barb of 34 years by his side. Larry was born in Colchester to the late Benjamin and Theresa (Sloan) Young on April 13th, 1942. Larry was a lifelong and proud resident of Fairfax where he graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 1960.
Larry’s entire career was focused on the construction trades with the majority of it owning and growing LW Young Excavating. His business was a trusted resource to farmers, businesses, residents, municipalities, and the State. He loved his work and found great joy with operating heavy equipment and trucks. He was very skilled at his work and his customers and employees knew they were dealing with an honest and hardworking man.
Larry’s time away from work was spent camping where he enjoyed traveling with Barb to camporee events or finding a quiet site in Schroon Lake, NY. Since the 1960’s, Larry had passion for snowmobiling where he was an early member of the Fairfax Trailblazers Club establishing trails and bridges in Fairfax and Fletcher. He continued that passion throughout his life and rode thousands of miles in northern Quebec with his close friends and family.
Larry enjoyed and loved spending time with his family and friends. His family of 9 children, 8 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren gave him abundant opportunities to witness sporting events, family gatherings, and spending time together. Living in Fairfax for his 80 years, allowed him to enjoy many lifelong meaningful friendships that he cherished.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of Barbara (Magnan) Young; his sons Lawrence Young Jr. and wife Cynthia; Todd Young and wife Elizabeth; Kent Boissoneault; Peter Boissoneault; Stephen Boissoneault and wife Sherri; his daughters Cherie Geddes and husband Gary; Dawn Boissoneault; grandchildren; Kirston & Travis Longway; Chellsey & Sam Howrigan; Emily & Joseph Malley; Andrea Young; Dameon Young; Morgan Young; Allison Geddes; Cameron Geddes; his sister Barbara Young; brother Robert Young and wife Marlene Tillery and 6 great grandchildren.
Larry was also predeceased by his sons Michael Boissoneault; Alan Boissoneault and sister Sandra Zeno.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday May 16, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday May 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lukes Church, Fairfax. Burial will follow in the family lot in St. Lukes cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s memory to Fairfax Rescue, PO Box 228, Fairfax, Vermont 05454. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
