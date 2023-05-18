Swanton - Lawrence “Larry” Gilbert Beaulieu a lifelong area resident and US Army Vietnam War Veteran passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 15th, 2023, at his home with his family at his side.
Born in St. Albans on February 3rd, 1946, he was the son of the late Wilfrid and Rachel (Gilbert) Beaulieu. Larry was 77 years old.
On June 20th, 1970, at Our Lady of the Lake Church he married Nancy DeCell, who survives him.
Larry was employed for 25 years with IBM, retiring as a design engineer and then went onto the Immigration Service, retiring as a center adjudication officer.
Larry was a longtime member of Franklin Lodge # 4, F&AM, Mount Sinai Temple # 3 and Northern Vermont Shrine Club - Motor Corps, Robert E. Glidden Post # 758, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Swanton American Legion Post #479 and a leader of Pack # 32, Cub Scouts of America. He was an avid collector of sport cards, stamps and coins.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Nancy, of Swanton; their son, Raymond Beaulieu of Swanton and daughter, Elizabeth Beaulieu of Vergennes, as well as his siblings, Maurice Beaulieu of Milton, Robert Beaulieu (Kerry) of St. Albans and Doris Lamothe (Marcel) of St. Albans and his in-laws, George and Lillian DeCell and Earl and Linda DeCell and several nieces and nephews.
Larry’s family will receive family and friends on Thursday, May 25th, 2023, from 12 Noon to 1:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM. Prayers of committal with military honors will follow at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.
Honored to be serving the family of Larry Beaulieu is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
