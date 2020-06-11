SWANTON — Lawrence (Johnny) Hughes, a life long resident of Swanton passed away June 10, 2020 at the Meadowbrook Health Center in Plattsburgh, N.Y.
Johnny was born Feb 9, 1924 and in 1948 married the late Eliza Bohannon Hughes. Later he married Yvette Scott who also deceased him.
He leaves two children, Debbie and husband Donald Martin, son Butch Hughes, and grandson Daniel, all of Swanton. He also leaves two sisters, Ruth LaBelle who took such good care of him and Phyllis Hall. Services will be at the convenience of the family.