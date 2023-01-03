St. Albans, VT - Lawrence I. Garrison, 68, died peacefully Tuesday evening, December 27, 2022 in West Fairlee, VT. Larry was the son of Ethan Allen Garrison Jr and Gloria Bernice (Wood) Garrison. He was predeceased by a son, Lawrence I. Garrison, Jr. and a daughter, Amanda Garrison. He leaves several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two brothers, Ethan A. Garrison, 3rd of Swanton, VT and Christopher Garrison of Enosburg Falls, VT and his sister, Katherine Begnoche of West Fairlee, VT who has cared for Larry throughout his illness and where Larry has resided for the past several months.
Condolences to his family may be made at an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhome.com
Th Knight Funeral Home in White River Jct., VT is honored to be assisting with Larry’s arrangements.
