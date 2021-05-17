FAIRFIELD — Lawrence H. Juaire, age 90, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at his home in Fairfield.
Lawrence was born in Richford on February 24, 1931 to the late Henry & Pearl (McKinney) Juaire.
The Juaire Farm in Fairfield was Lawrence’s life. His family moved there when he was just 6 months old, and he loved every day he spent on that farm. He married Ila (Bugbee) on February 7, 1953 and as they say the rest is history. Lawrence loved being an old-time farmer – he worked hard, instilled values in his family, and made the best Maple Syrup! After a hard day’s work, Lawrence could be found playing a game of checkers, listening to Johnny Cash, or enjoying an ice-cold Bud Light.
Lawrence is survived by his wife, Ila Juaire of Fairfield; his children, Connie McEnany of Sheldon, David Juaire and his wife Sherry of Fairfield, Judy Francis and her husband Jim of Fairfield, and Mark Juaire of Fairfield; 10 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren; siblings-in-law, Betty Benoit of St. Albans, Richard Bugbee and his wife Judy of Bakersfield, and Arthur Bugbee and his wife Laurie of Berkshire; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Lawrence was predeceased by his son, Larry Juaire Jr.; his granddaughter, Kadence White; and his sister, Frances Pilon.
The Juaire family would like to extend a special thank you to Franklin County Home Health, especially Celeste, for the care Lawrence received at home.
Friends and family are invited to Lawrence’s Life Celebration to include a burial on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM in St. George’s Catholic Cemetery, Avenue Road, Bakersfield, VT.
For those who wish, contributions in Lawrence’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.
