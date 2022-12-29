ALBURGH - Lawrence A. Theoret, age 88, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at Homestead Senior Living in St. Albans.
He was born in Burlington on August 10, 1934 to the late Alphonse & Elaine (LeFebvre) Theoret.
Larry was a tried-and-true Vermonter. He was born and raised here, and most of his childhood was spent on the family farms in Alburgh where he developed a great appreciation for living off the land. He had a deep love of animals, farming, and nature. Larry was most proud when he was able to provide for his family - through dairy farming, bee keeping, maple sugaring, making his own butter, and growing his own vegetables.
He was also an active community member. He served on the Alburgh Fire Department for many years and also on numerous community boards. After Frances retired, they enjoyed traveling all over the United States and parts of Canada in their tow behind camper. Larry loved spending time with all of his family, and he especially cherished his role as a grandfather and great grandfather.
Larry is survived by his wife, Frances (Montgomery) Theoret of St. Albans; their children, Richard Theoret and his wife Crystal of Alburgh, Michelle Blair and her husband Rick of Isle La Motte, and Mary Gratton and her husband Kyle of St. Albans; 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; his siblings, Aline LaFountain, Lorraine LaBombard, Madeleine Patnode, Maurice Theoret and his wife Margaret, Raymond Theoret and his wife Naomi, Louise Benjamin, and Michael Theoret and his wife Judy; sister-in-law, Kay Root; his best friend, Ernest Bourgeois; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by his son, Lawrence Theoret Jr.; his siblings, Gerald Theoret and his wife Victoria, Florence Fournier and her husband Alvin “Pete”; and brothers-in-law, Gordon LaFountain, Stanley LaBombard, Norman Patnode, Roger Benjamin, Edward Montgomery Jr., and Christopher Montgomery.
Friends & family are invited to Larry’s life celebration to include a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at St. Amadeus Catholic Church, 75 North Main Street, Alburgh, VT. Interment will be held this spring in St. Amadeus Catholic Cemetery in Alburgh.
For those who wish, contributions in Lawrence’s memory may be made to Friends of Duke Rescue, P.O. Box 1182, St. Albans, VT 05478 or www.friendsofdukerescue.org/donate
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
