Laurianne Annette Gagne

Highgate Center – Laurianne A. Gagne, age 91, passed away on Friday, October 7th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Laurianne was born on October 14th, 1930, in Highgate Center, the daughter of Antoine and Alberta (Laroche) Gagne. Her marriage to Lionel H. Gagne took place on June 23rd, 1951.
Laurianne spent her earlier years in Massachusetts where she was employed at MA Plastics in Ludlow.
She and Lionel moved to Vermont in June 1969, where they built their new home to continue raising their eight children and nephew. After years of employment with IBM in Essex Junction, Laurianne retired along with Lionel to enjoy traveling and family functions. Her interests included attending St. Louis Parrish, being a member of the Ladies of St. Anne and spending time with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed playing guitar with an extra gift of singing and yodeling as well as sewing and crafting.
Laurianne is survived by her children; son, Roland Gagne and his longtime partner, Shirley Matrow of Melbourne, FL, daughter, Linda Gagne of Highgate, Allen Gagne of St. Albans, daughter, Janice and husband, Paul LaFlame of Bossier City, LA, son, Russell and wife, Darlene Gagne, of Highgate, son, Michael and wife, Brenda Gagne of Highgate, daughter, Darlene Jarvis and husband, Brad Jarvis of Highgate, son, Gordon Gagne and wife, Michelle, of Highgate, a son, Scott Gagne of Highgate Center, her nephew, Leslie Gagne of Highgate and 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
She also leaves two brothers, Edward Gagne of Warren, MA and Andre Gagne and wife, Patricia of Springfield, MA; five sisters, Antoinette Pinsonnault of Warren, MA, Jeanette Pinsonnault of Three Rivers, MA, Irene Ferron of Springfield, MA, Lea Florio of Arizona, Doris Wapner of Springfield, MA.
Also surviving Laurianne are her in laws, Rita White of NY, Loretta Quilliam and husband, Fred of St. Albans, Donat Gagne of Swanton and Norman Campagna.
A very special mention of her long-time childhood friends Bernadette Menard and Jeanine Beliveau.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lionel, she was predeceased by her brothers, David Gagne and Joseph Gagne, sisters, Theresa Mainville of Springfield, MA and Rita and her husband, Anicet Canuel of Belchertown, MA, her in laws, Ovila and Peggy Gagne, Lucille Campagna, Rosaire and Rachel Gagne, Ralph and Lorraine Nichols all of Highgate, brother-in-law, Roger Wapner of Springfield, MA, and grandson, Peter Morin.
We wish to express our sincere thanks to Franklin County Home Health Agency, Hospice Division for their continued care for our mother. Thank you to Sheree Martel, Nichole Ward and Gabby Martel.
Friends are invited to call at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St. in St. Albans on Thursday, October 13th, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 14th at 1:30 PM at St. Louis Catholic Church in Highgate with the Reverend Father James Dodson as celebrant. Interment with prayers of committal will follow at St. Louis Cemetery in Highgate.
Should friends desire, gifts in Laurianne’s memory may be made to St. Anne’s Shrine, P.O. Box 280, Isle La Motte, VT 05463.
Honored to be serving the Gagne family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
