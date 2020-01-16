ALBURGH – Laura M. Tremblay, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
She was born in Alburgh Springs on November 27, 1932 to the late Joseph and Martha (Boucher) Tremblay.
Laura lived her entire life on the family farm in Alburgh Springs. She was always there to lend a helping hand, whether it was to drive tractor, maintain the garden or accomplish any and every household chore.
She is survived by her brother, Clement Tremblay of Alburgh Springs; nephews, Alan Ouimette and his wife Sally of Alburgh; Jason Tremblay and his wife Lori of Barre; two great nephews, Cody Ouimette of Alburgh, Liam Tremblay of Barre; and great niece, Rogue Tremblay of Barre. Besides her parents, Laura was predeceased by her brothers, Omer, Gerald, Andrew, Paul and Philip Tremblay; sisters, Leona Tremblay and Rosanna Ouimette; and a niece, Joan Whitesell.
A graveside memorial service will be held in the spring in the Saint Amadeus Catholic Cemetery, Alburgh.
For those who wish, contributions in Laura’s memory may be made to the Alburgh Fire Department, 60 Firehouse Rd, Alburgh, VT 05440.
