ST. ALBANS –Laura “Lolly” Ann L’Esperance, a lifelong area resident, passed away Saturday evening, August 15, 2020, shortly after arrival at the Northwestern Medical Center.
Born in St. Albans on August 14, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Landon J. and Betty (Arpin) Robtoy, Sr. Lolly was 71 years old.
Lolly was educated in St. Albans and enjoyed being with her family. She was a diehard Montreal Canadians fan, enjoyed fishing on Lake Champlain, both from the dock at St. Albans Bay or ice fishing In her younger years, she enjoyed playing softball, bingo and gardening. Most recently she would be at CarePartners and where she enjoyed doing crafts.
Survivors include her daughters, Jodi Brooks and her children, Sean Teague, Emilee Teague, Ryan Teague and Addysen Brooks; daughter, Crystal L’Esperance and her children, Meghan Gaboury, Melissa Gaboury and Issiah L’Esperance and Norman’s children, Kayla L’Esperance and Dylan L’Esperance.
Lolly being one of 16, is survived by her brothers, John Robtoy, Ronald Robtoy and wife, Elaine, Louis Robtoy and wife, Lorraine, Mike Robtoy, Landon Robtoy, Jr. and Eddie Robtoy and wife, Kim, and her sisters, Pauline Demag, Sandy Messier, Joanne Chaplin, Marlene Lambert, Cora Robtoy and Dora Brodeur (her hockey partner) and husband, Mike, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Lolly was pre-deceased by her son, Norman L’Esperance, Sr.; grandson, Norman L’Esperance, Jr.; brothers, David Robtoy, Sr. and Carroll Robtoy and sister, Darlene Beaudry and many nieces and nephews.
Lolly’s family would like to thank Dr.’s Sadkin, Libman and Haggerty and the staff at CarePartners and St. Albans Health & Rehab Center, especially, Emilee, Tabby, Olivia, Robert, Kim and Angel, for the care and support given to her and her family for the past several years.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Calvary Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Monsignor Peter Routhier officiating.
Lolly’s family asks that contributions in her name go to CarePartners Adult Day Center, 34 Franklin Park West, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or American Cancer Society, Vermont Division, 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495.
Assisting the L’Esperance family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.