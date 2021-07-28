Laura L. (Garrow) Britton, 75, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of Walpole died on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. She passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of her home.
Laura was born the daughter of the late Lula I. (Wright) and Gordon Garrow on October 12, 1945 in Montgomery, VT. She was educated in VT. where she attended local schools.
In 1975 she exchanged vows with Henry Britton in Putney, VT. They were married with family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Henry passed on February 17, 1999 after twenty-four years of marriage.
She was employed at Keene State College, Unico Environmental Services as an Environmental Technician. For twenty-five years until her retirement in 2001.
She enjoyed working on word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, religiously reading her newspaper every day and being with family.
Mrs. Britton is survived by her children; Melinda Supernois of Claremont and Barbara Flood of Kennebunk, ME. Children from a combined marriage; Daniel Britton of Enterprise, AL. John Britton and his wife, Cheryl of Winchester, Sonya Trusk and her husband Charlie of Keene and Jody Goodell and her husband, Todd of Swanzey. A son in-law, Michael Willard of Richmond. Her siblings; Ila Wilson of Elk Lake, Ontario, Canada. Lila Elkins and her husband, Lyndol of Montgomery Center, VT. Donna Armstrong and her husband, Leonard of Champlain, N.Y. Pauline Domina of Richford, VT. Ralph Garrow of Richford, VT. Dale Garrow and his wife, Roberta of Claremont. Betty Kidder of Thornton, CO. Ann Roy and her partner, Mike Thornton of Windsor, VT. Brenda Seymour and her husband, Arthur of Unity and Scott Garrow and his wife, Becky of Claremont. In addition, she leaves; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Laura is pre-deceased by her daughter, Lisa Willard who passed on March 15, 2017. Her siblings; Katherine Garrow in 1953, Gordon Garrow in 2001, Lula Symonds in 2003 and Walter Garrow in 2006.
In keeping with Laura’s wishes there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10am. in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Ave. Keene, NH. 03431. Flowers will gladly be accepted. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene, NH. 03431. WWW.cheshirefamilyfh.com
