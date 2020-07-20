ST. ALBANS – Mrs. Laura Helen Arpin, age 94, passed away Thursday evening, April 30, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Westford, September 8, 1925, daughter of the late Albert and Violet (Pope) Ward. Laura worked as a retail clerk for the F. W. Woolworth Stores, became a stay at home mom and then worked as a Wafer Handler for the IBM Corporation. On August 4, 1962 she married John C. Arpin. Mr. Arpin predeceased her August 26, 1981. Laura was proud of her time she spent mowing cemeteries.
She also enjoyed bus trips, barn dances, listening to big band music, and camping trips. Laura would often be seen doing word search puzzles, and going for walks around her neighborhood on South Main Street. She will be fondly remembered for her love of spending time with her grandchildren, cooking big meals, baking and making donuts.
Laura is survived by her children, John Garrett and his wife Deborah of Fairfax, Laura Rodgers and her husband Terry of St. Albans, Sheri Arpin of St. Albans, Tammy Lemnah and her husband Christopher of Swanton and her “adopted” daughter, Sue Warren, 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her favorite nieces, Ardis Meunier and June Thomas, with whom she had many great times throughout the years. She leaves many other nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband John, Laura was predeceased by her son David Garrett, and her brothers and sisters, Edward Ward, Ethel McDonald, Eleanor Billado, and Robert Ward.
A Visitation will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Chapel. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held in the Arpin Family Lot in the Sandersons Corner Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Memorials may be made in her name to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, The Alzheimer’s Association, 300 Cornerstone Dr, Williston, VT 05495, or the American Heart Association, 434 Hurricane Ln, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.