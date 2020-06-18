ST. ALBANS – Mrs. Laura B. Gonyeau, age 76, passed away Tuesday evening, June 16, 2020, at the Birchwood Health Care Facility. She was born in St. Albans, June 3, 1944, daughter of the late Lionel C. and Grace A. (Donaldson) Bombardier.
She graduated from BFA, and then attended Trinity College, receiving a Bachelors Degree in Mathematics, and later receiving her Master’s Degree from UVM. She was passionate and dedicated to her profession of teaching math and went above and beyond for the love of her students. She taught in many local schools, including; St. Albans Town School, MVU, Lexington High School (MA), Swanton Elementary and BFA. Laura enjoyed playing golf, traveling, working in her garden and around her home, and spending time with her family.
Laura is survived by her son Scott Gonyeau and his wife Sarah of St. Albans, her daughter Amy Gonyeau of San Diego, Calif., her three grandchildren, Matthew, Megan and Luc Gonyeau, her brothers Arthur Bombardier and his wife Denise of Barre, and Albert Bombardier and his wife Marie of Essex Jct., and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Angels Church. Interment will follow in the Bombardier Family lot in Riverside Cemetery. The requirements for social distancing will be followed. Limited attendees will be allowed to be present, face masks will be required, and please follow the directions provided by the funeral home staff. As an alternative to flowers, please consider donating to the Parkinson’s Foundation or Franklin County Meals on Wheels. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Laura may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.