Larry Vincent Fairchild, of University Park, FL, was born in Malone, NY, about 30 miles from the Canadian border, in 1950. His parents were Dale D. Fairchild and Eunice (Clark) Fairchild. He died Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
The oldest of four children, he was a high achiever academically, and an avid athlete. In high school, at Franklin Academy, he played football, basketball and baseball. He served as captain of the basketball team and was voted MVP. As a standout football player, he played running back, quarterback, defensive halfback and place kicker, where he set a record for longest kick, which lasted for more than 40 years. He achieved All-Northern recognition in all three sports.
Franklin Academy inducted Larry into its Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005, an honor that made Larry very proud. Larry went on to play football at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), where he set virtually every kicking record. There he obtained his Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree in 1972.
After college, Larry and his first wife, Maybelle (Packard), moved to Indianapolis, where Larry oversaw construction of major new highways in the expanding metropolitan area. He then returned to New York to become the County Engineer for Rensselaer. In 1986, Larry joined Clough Harbour & Associates (CHA Consulting, Inc.), Albany, NY, where he managed transportation, sports and aviation divisions as Chief Engineer & Technical Officer, Executive Vice President and Partner.
In 2010, The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of New York honored Larry with the state’s top award, Engineer of the Year. During Larry’s career he was active in various roles at ACEC, including co-chairing public relations. Larry was also active in the NYSCEC (American Society of Professional Engineers), the New York Airport Management Assoc. Northeast Chapter of American Association of Airport Executives, National Airport Consultants Council, a Member of the Board of Capital District Future City Competition, and served on the Twin Town Little League Board of Directors.
To foster the engineering profession among students, he contributed his management skills to Future Cities, an international project-based learning program where students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grades imagine, research, design, and build cities of the future. He served as Chief Judge for six years. Larry volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, and the Youth Department of the American Red Cross, and managed and coached Little League teams for six years.
Larry and his wife, Nancy, met in 2002, and were married at the Troy Country Club, Troy, NY. They lived in East Greenbush, NY, until moving to University Park, FL in 2011. Together they have five children — Michael, Kevin (Lisa) and Kara Fairchild (James Long,) and Michael Whelan and Kimberly (Whelan) Cochrane. They have twelve grandchildren, ranging in ages from 22 to 4.
Larry’s greatest joys were being with the grandchildren, watching their sports activities, even on the internet, and reading to them over the phone, and playing golf at the University Park Country Club, FL, and at the Troy Country Club, NY. Larry is survived by his mother, Eunice Fairchild, his loving wife, Nancy (Reynolds), his five children, twelve grandchildren, and his brother, Kenny Fairchild (Jean,) his sister, Linda Fairchild, and his sister, Carol Lamica (Joseph). He will be buried in the Forrest Home Cemetery, Milwaukee, WI.
If you wish to make a contribution in his name, please send it to Habitat for Humanity or the American Heart Association. Memorial services will be announced soon.
