Enosburg/St. Albans – Larry L. Bevins passed away on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, at the St. Albans Healthcare & Rehab Center.
He was born on September 23rd, 1961, the son of the late Lawrence and Shirley (Warner) Bevins. Larry was 60 years old.
He married the love of his life, Sharon Desrochers in 1994.
Larry was employed by Northwestern Counseling and Support Services from 2008 until his retirement in 2018. He loved to go fishing, do word searches, watch Elvis movies and listen to his music, his favorite activity was spending time with his wife.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, sister, Lynn Currier and husband, Mike, half-brother, Winston, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jim and Sandy Gamoke and father-in-law, Maurice Desrochers.
Larry had many special friends, Maria Greenia, Kasey Carpenter, Penny, and Marcie and Dennis Chevalier. He was predeceased by his parents and mother-in-law, Betty Desrochers.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 26th, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Rock, 1091 Fairfax Road, St. Albans with Pastor Mike Oldham and former Pastor Roland Ludlam officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.
Honored to be serving the Bevins family, is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.