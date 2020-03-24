CLAYTON, N.C. / ST. ALBANS – Larry Guitard, 69, of Clayton, N.C., formerly of St. Albans, V.T., and Pierrefond, Quebec, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Larry was born in New Brunswick, Canada, on May 20,1950 to Alfred and Greta (Carrier) Guitard and moved to Montreal when he was very young. He later moved to Vermont and married Julia Fredette on May 16, 1998 at their home in St. Albans.
Larry was employed by Belcam, Inc in Rouses Point, N.Y. for over 20 years, until the time of his death. He enjoyed playing golf, playing his guitars and drinking wine. He was an avid fan of the Montreal Canadiens and greatly enjoyed going to games at the Bell Centre after having smoked meat. He took great pride in maintaining his property, waging war on dandelions every year. He also did much of his own renovation work and worked tirelessly, often driving his wife crazy, to get things done perfectly. Larry will be remembered by his siblings as being a great little brother who was funny and kind; keeping them entertained and helping with homework. He had a strong sense of responsibility in taking care of his family, both as a brother and, later, as a husband and father.
Larry is survived by his wife Julia and daughter Frankie of Clayton; his son Ryan Attanasoff, fiancée Erica Sinden and grandsons Isaac and Teghan of St. Albans; numerous siblings, nieces and nephews scattered across Canada; brothers and sister-in-law in the U.S.; and many friends in both Canada and the U.S. He was predeceased by his parents, two sisters and a brother.
The family would like to thank the Oncology teams at UNC Chapel Hill and REX Oncology in Garner, as well as Heartland Hospice for their care, kindness and support.
A very special thank you to Eric Fredette for putting his life on hold to fly to North Carolina at a moment’s notice and provide help and support.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held in Vermont at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude’s.