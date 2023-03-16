TUCSON, AZ - Larry passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023. Born to Emile J. & Lillian M. (Touchette) Pudvah (dit Potvin) Montgomery Center VT, November 1941. In December 1945, the family acquired a dairy farm in Berkshire VT. Larry was a 1959 graduate of Enosberg Falls High School; a graduate of the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and later became a licensed Professional Engineer. Larry contributed his expertise for project development, structural design/engineering and construction management on a diverse range of commercial, industrial, and electric power generation facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the far east. Projects included, Indian Point Nuclear Power; new pavilions at Brooklyn Botanic Gardens; World Financial Center NYC; CBS NYC; American Cyanimide Pharmaceuticals; Celanese Fibers; Armco Steel, Con Edison of NYC; P E & G; Cogen Technologies; Paiton Steam Power Plant and many others. He leaves his loving wife Naomi (Sekiya) formerly of Japan; two daughters from a former marriage, Susan Ferland of Vermont and Betsy Pudvah of Georgia; his grandchildren, Nicole, Caitlin, Michael and Peter; Betty (Domina) Pudvah of Swanton the widow of his brother Hibbard H Pudvah; his brother-in-law Toshihito Sekiya of Japan; a cousin, George Potvin of Middleboro Mass; nieces, nephews and dear friends. Remains to be interred in the family plot, Saint Isidore’s Cemetery, Montgomery Center Vt.
Larry G. Pudvah
