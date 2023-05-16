Highgate - Larry Francis Langlais a longtime area resident, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Jack Bryne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care in New Hampshire.
Larry was born in St. Albans on November 7, 1940, to the late Francis J. and Edwina A. (Briere) Langlais.
He was a BFA St. Albans graduate of 1958, and went on to attend auctioneer school in Kansas City, Missouri. He attended Holy Angels Parish when able and was apart of the Sons of American Legion.
Larry loved his family and in later years loved watching his grandchildren grow up. He was always working in his home shop making crafts, loved stopping at lawn sales, auctions, antiques and craft shows. He was very crafty and had a good eye for making his crafts. Larry has spent the last seventeen years with his fiancée; Barbara Langevin going on adventures and enjoying both of their families and accomplishments.
Larry leaves behind his children; Michael and his spouse; Lori Walker Langlais of FL, David and his partner; Cindy Choiniere of Swanton, VT., Laurie and her spouse; Harold Hubbard of FL. His grandchildren; Samantha and her husband Chris Price, Allison Langlais and her partner; Ryan O’Grady, Adam Walker, Andrew and his wife; Jessica Walker and Aaron and his wife Lauren Walker. His great grandchildren; Jaxon Gover, Jordan Foutts, Colt Walker, Sloane Walker, Cade Walker, Levi Walker, Ariella Walker and Emerson Walker. His fiancée; Barbara Langevin of Highgate VT., and her children; Sarah and her husband; Eric Chevalier of Highgate Springs VT., and John Langevin and his girlfriend; Becky Harrock of St. Albans VT.
Larry is also survived by his siblings; Leonard and his wife; Dawna Langlais of Highgate, VT., and Patricia and her spouse; Haskell Mayo of Swanton, VT., and his sister-in-law; Kathleen Langlais of Williston, VT.
Along with his parents; Francis and Edwina, Larry is predeceased by his brother; Leslie Langlais, and his sister; Cynthia Langlais.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jack Bryne Hospice Center; Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Medical & Healthcare Advancement Attn: Gift Recording, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070 Lebanon, NH 03756-0001
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 27th, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans with Pastor Kerry Cameron officiating.
Honored to be serving the family of Larry Langlais is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
