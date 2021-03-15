Larry Douglas Medor, 69, of St. Albans, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 7, 2021, due to complications enduring his battle with Dementia and Parkinson's. He was born January 26, 1952, son of the late Leonard and Marion Medor. Larry was cared for by his oldest Daughter Mindy in Christmas Florida for the past several years. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Larry managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted nothing more than to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final day, he was surrounded by his children, who he adored more than anything else in the world, also by his side ex-wife Karen. He was predeceased by his youngest daughter, Stephanie Novichkov, in December of 2017, and also brother David Medor in 2020. He leaves behind his very best friend John Schroeder, and remaining 4 children and many grandchildren; Mindy Schroeder, and her daughter Ariyana; April Medor and her daughters Elyzabeth and Morgane, and her Fiancé Ron Pifer and his son Dominick; Michelle Medor and Fiancé Doug Laughlin, and their daughters Savannah, Chloe, Kylie; Stephanie Novichkov’s surviving children Damion, Sophia, Skyla, and DeEnzo, and his adored son Adam Medor.
Larry loved life, and everything it had to offer. He spent many years doing what he loved and did best, working with the public. It was because of this passion, he had the opportunity to meet so many people, and make countless friends along the way. Anyone who knew Larry, loved him. Known for his sense of humor, great personality, and of course that smile, you couldn’t help but love him. He will be missed dearly by many who knew him.
