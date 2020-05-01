FAIRFIELD – Larry died Monday April 27, 2020, at the UVM Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born October 28, 1961, in St. Albans. Larry was the youngest of nine children, born to Perley and Alberta (Sheltra) Tinker.
He grew up in Bakersfield and graduated from Enosburg High School, class of 1979. He also graduated from Champlain College. Larry being the youngest child grew up with nieces and nephews, so he was a very special uncle to all of them.
He worked for Sciplex Corporation in St. Albans. In his spare time he prepared tax returns for several people in the area. Larry loved plants and gardening, tending to approximately 100 house plants as well as several flower gardens outside. He was very proud of his family heritage back to the Mayflower.
Larry leaves four sisters, Janice Fay, Lillian and Hugh Dudley, Connie Boylan and Bonnie and Steven Collins; two brothers, Charles Tinker and partner, Dennis, James and Bonnie Tinker and one brother-in-law, Russell Stone. Larry also leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great-nieces and nephews and one great great great-nephew as well as many cousins and friends. He also leaves his canine family, Buck and Callie.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, Perley and Alberta, a brother, Edwin and sister, Mary Stone, brothers-in-law, Sidney Fay, Mark Larose and Chuck Boylan and sister-in-law, Martha Tinker, nephew, Jeffrey Tinker, great-nephew, Dylan Stone and great great-nephew, Cody Fay.
Our many thanks to all who were there for Larry.
Services will be held at a later date at the Binghamville United Methodist Church in Fletcher with burial to follow in Binghamville Cemetery, next to his parents.
Donations may be sent to a charity of one’s choice.
Assisting the Tinker family is the Heald Funeral Home in St. Albans, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.