FAIRFIELD – A funeral service for Larry Clayton Tinker, who passed away on April 27, 2020, will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Thorpe officiating. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, this service will be held outside at Binghamville United Methodist Church. Attendees are asked to bring a chair and umbrella and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Interment for both Larry and his sister, Janice Fay, who passed away on May 27, 2020, will follow in the Binghamville Cemetery.
Assisting the Tinker family is the Heald Funeral Home of St. Albans.