It is with great sadness, the family of Kym Marie (Ouellet) Stewart, age 60, announce that she passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 14, 2021, in Saint Albans. She was born in St. Albans, April 4, 1960 to John and Monique (Langevin) Ouellet. Kym married Craig Stewart, September 17, 2005.
Kym is survived by her husband Craig Stewart and his daughter Jen and grandson O'rion, her sister Paula Jean Saili, her son Alan Talley and his daughter Hailie, and son Adam Talley and his daughter Mallory, and many friends and family, to include special friends Fran (Ma) and Laurie, and her canine companion Roxie. She was predeceased by her parents John and Monica, and her brothers Marc and Kurt Ouellet.
Kym grew up in St. Albans Bay and loved and owned horses, which she loved to ride as a young lady. She had a love for dogs. She now goes to meet her beloved canine companions Doyle and Brick.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Kym may be shared with her family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
