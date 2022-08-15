SWANTON – Kyle Joseph Benway, age 17, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Kyle was born on October 2, 2004, the son of Eva Craig and Jeffery Benway. He attended Missisquoi Valley Union High School and BFA Technical Center, specializing in mechanics. He worked for First Response Labor LLC.
Many loved Kyle, and his smile lit up a room. He was one hell of a rebel, and if it were broken, he’d fix it. If it had an engine, he’d be driving it and tearing up the pit while listening to rap music. He was a loyal friend and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
Kyle is survived by his parents, Eva Craig and Jeffery Benway; sister, Megan Benway; brothers, Michael James Benway and his wife Riley, Jarred Parizo and his girlfriend Becky Bluto, Eric Benway, and his fiancé Shelby Christian and Leo Benway; nephew, Ira Benway; niece, Cora Belle Benway; grandparents, Gretchen Putnam, Margaret Rich; a special cousin Ariel Craig and her fiancé Dustin Coutur and their children; best friends as close as brothers, Ethan Machia, Seth Hall and Shane Robtoy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his; papa Myron-Moose Craig, grandpa Jim Rich, step-grandfather, Don Putnam; and his baby sister he never knew.
Family and friends are invited to Kyle’s Life Celebration on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to include visitation from 12:00-1:00 pm, with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT. Interment will follow at East Highgate Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Swanton Central School 24 4th St, Swanton, VT 05488
Family would like to thank First Response Labor LLC and Barry Callebaut for their continued support.
Contributions in Kyle’s memory can be made to the Goss Life Celebration home, 89 Grand Ave. Swanton, VT, to help with unforeseen funeral expenses.
Please visit our website to share condolences, photos, and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com.
