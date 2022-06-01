Kimber D. Erno

Kimber Dana Erno, age 69, of Swanton, Vermont, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2022, in his beloved Cuernavaca, Mexico. Kim grew up in Swanton and spent his summers at his family’s camp on Lake Champlain, which held a special place in his heart. He loved sailing and boat building and prided himself on making salsa from scratch from ingredients grown in his garden.
Kim was a pastor with the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America for over forty years and was passionate about social justice, particularly in Latin America. The last twenty years of his life, he split his time between Mexico and Vermont, preaching and advocating for the rights of migrant farm workers.
Kim was predeceased by his parents, Hayden and Ginger Erno, and his sister, Pamela Smith. Kim spent 26 years of his life married to Kelly Corrigan of St. Albans, Vermont and is survived by Kelly and their children, Michael Erno of Los Angeles, California, and Katie Erno David of Bethesda, Maryland.
The family anticipates holding a memorial for Kim in Swanton later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kim’s memory can be made to Migrant Justice, 179 S. Winooski Ave, Unit #202, Burlington, VT, 05401.
