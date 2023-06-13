Kevin passed away in FL on June 8, 2023. He was born in Franklin, Vt. on June 3, 1964. He leaves his two sons, Ryan and Tyler of FL, his two sisters, Candace of CT and Wendy of FL, and his mother Joyce Wright of Franklin, Vt. He is predeceased by his father, Lauren. A grave side service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 17, 2023 at East Franklin Cemetery. 

