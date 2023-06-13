Kevin passed away in FL on June 8, 2023. He was born in Franklin, Vt. on June 3, 1964. He leaves his two sons, Ryan and Tyler of FL, his two sisters, Candace of CT and Wendy of FL, and his mother Joyce Wright of Franklin, Vt. He is predeceased by his father, Lauren. A grave side service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 17, 2023 at East Franklin Cemetery.
Kevin Lee Wright
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular Stories
-
Colby Brouillette's hard work pays off with Lake Monsters and D1 Central Connecticut
-
BFA-St. Albans Principal Brett Blanchard says goodbye after 3 years on the job
-
Megan Robitaille: BFA’s New Athletic Trainer
-
House investigatory committee takes testimony on Lavoie behind closed doors, hires firm to look into sheriff’s office
-
The 2023 All-Lake baseball teams have been announced!!
Currently in Saint Albans
64°
Cloudy
64° / 62°
2 PM
65°
3 PM
65°
4 PM
65°
5 PM
66°
6 PM
66°
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2023 Saint Albans Messenger 281 North Main Street, Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.