ENOSBURG FALLS – Kevin G. Royea Sr., age 55, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home in Enosburg Falls after a courageous battle with cancer.
A funeral service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in the Richford Center Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday November 8, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the hour of the service at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.
