ST. ALBANS – Kermit R. Jacobs, age 92, passed away on October 30, 2019 in Maryville, Tenn. He was born in Holland, Vermont to Kenneth and Emma Barber Jacobs.
He graduated from Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans in 1944 and then immediately enlisted in the Navy. Kermit served in the Navy during World War II and during the Korean War. Once he returned to Vermont, he worked for the Central Vermont Railway as a brakeman and conductor. He was active in the Railroad Union and served as a union representative.
Kermit was an avid hunter and enjoyed summers with his family on Lake Champlain. In his retirement he loved to spend the winters in Hobe Sound, Florida with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley; son, Steven; brother, Arnold, and second wife, Emilia Danielson. He is survived by daughter, Deborah Wibbenmeyer (Dale) of Leadville, Colo.; son Gary Jacobs (Karen) of Louisville, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Nicholas Wibbenmeyer, Luke Jacobs (Michelle), Chelsea Jacobs Osborne (Nathan), Daniel Wibbenmeyer (Cheryl), Ann Wibbenmeyer, and Cassandra Jacobs Love (Jerry); three great grandchildren, Abigail Love, and Charlotte and Dalaynee Wibbenmeyer; sister, Esther Ledoux; brothers, Lyle (Charlotte) and Lloyd, and sister-in-law, Joyce.
A memorial service will be held in St. Albans, VT at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lupus Foundation of America (lupus.org) at 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20037.
Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.