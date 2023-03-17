Kenneth Hamel

On Thursday March 9th, with a Pyrrhic victory over his various cancers, Ken Hamel decided to leave the planet at the age of 70.
Ken worked primarily in Montgomery, lending his expertly honed carpentry skills and cacophonous singing voice to the many town residents. His ill-fitting cut-off jean shorts were enjoyed by none.
Ken spent his time in Vermont contributing his time to local youth sports, his (loud) voice to the Newport Center school board and town meeting proceedings, and his money to local tavern economies.
He spent his life raising a family.
Ken will be remembered as an excellent carpenter, a stubborn but loving friend, and the best father.
Ken’s relentless pursuit of intellect, work ethic, and sustainability are maintained by his oldest son Caleb and partner Caitlyn, of East Haven Connecticut.
Ken’s warmth, love, and familial morals persist in the home he built, under the stewardship of his daughter Cassie and partner Derrick. Their son Teegan maintains Ken’s sense of humor, generous nature, and affinity for sports - while their daughter Khionee has been gifted Ken’s unassailable and independent spirit
Ken’s love of camaraderie, fondness of all things profane, and pursuit for cold beer, are embodied by his youngest son Dylan and wife Gwendolen, of Fairfax Vermont.
No formal ceremony to celebrate Ken’s life is planned. Individuals looking to offer their condolences are advised to turn up the music, share a round with their peers, and enjoy a long motorcycle ride when snow is gone.
Condolences may be sent to kenhamelremembrance@gmail.com
He loved you all.
