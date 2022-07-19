Kendra E. Malaney (Baker)

Kendra Malaney, 56, of Mesa, AZ passed away unexpectedly on June 3, 2022.
Kendra was born on November 3, 1966 in St. Albans, Vermont to Byron Baker and Alice E. (Somerville) Baker.
Kendra was a talented hair dresser and business owner. In 2001 she moved to Arizona where she eventually settled. She loved music, especially live music, and attending concerts was a favorite pastime. Kendra was passionate about helping others, animals in particular. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children.
Kendra is predeceased by her mother Alice E. Baker, step-mother Linda Baker, and grandparents Henry A. Darbie Somerville and Ollie (Brock) Somerville.
Surviving are her father Byron Baker and wife Lori of St. Albans, Vermont; her husband Mark Malaney of Arizona; her children Joshua Robtoy and wife Alissa, Jayla Dezentje and husband Cole; her grandchildren Blakely Robtoy, Nolan Robtoy, and Malcolm Dezentje; her brothers Sean Baker and wife Wendy, Troy Baker and wife Carol, and Ty Baker; and her beloved cat, Marley.
A celebration of life will be held on August 6, 2022 from 11 AM-5 PM at the Elks Lodge, 44 Gricebrook Road, St. Albans, VT 05478. Friends and family are invited to attend.
