Saint Albans – Kelly Ann Robtoy a lifelong resident of this area, passed away Sunday, October 24th, 2021, at her home following a brief illness.
Born in St. Albans, on February 25th, 1975, she was one of six children to the late Emilien and Viola (Schoolcraft) Aubin. Kelly was 46 years old.
On July 29th, 1996, in Stowe, she married James J. Robtoy, who survives her.
Kelly was a 1993 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School and went on to complete her education at Trinity College. Until her illness Kelly was President with Local 208, United Electrical Workers. Kelly worked tirelessly on behalf of her union brothers and sisters. She enjoyed ceramics, looked forward to traveling to several beaches, especially Hampton Beach, but most of all she enjoyed being with the family.
Survivors include her husband of twenty-five years, James, of St. Albans; their son, Paul, of St. Albans; her siblings and spouses, Richard and Susan Aubin of Colchester, John and Danielle Aubin of Georgia, Brenda and Lawrence Rainville of Highgate and Holly and James Duhamel of Highgate, as well as her mother -in-law, Carolyn Demar and George Hulbert of St. Albans and brothers and sisters-in-law, Melissa and Kirk Wells of Swanton, Lisa Demar and Andrew Brunton of St. Albans, David and Sarah Demar of Fairfax and Daniel and Melissa Demar of St. Albans and many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her dear friend, Kelly Levick, her canine companions, Coco, Captain, Prudence and Dougal and feline companion, Frisky.
Kelly was pre-deceased by her father, Emilien on January 25th, 1989; mother, Viola on March 10th, 1997, as well as her brother, Larry Aubin on February 22nd, 2013.
Her family would like to thank her caregivers, for the care and support given to Kelly and her family.
Kelly’s family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM at the funeral home, with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale officiating.
Kelly’s family askes that memorials in her name be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or American Diabetes Association, New England Chapter, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023.
Honored to be serving the Robtoy family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolences are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.