BAKERSFIELD – Keith Gagne 57, passed away June 25, 2021, at his home in Bakersfield.
He was born in St. Albans, Vermont to Marcel & Jienette Gagne.
Growing up in Highgate on his family’s chicken farm he became the professional egg picker at the age of 4. Keith attended MVU high school graduating in 1982. After high school, Keith worked a few different jobs until finding his true passion with R.C. Rice Construction. In 2003 Keith started his own construction business, DRC Builders.
Keith was a very gifted man and will always be remembered for his creativity. Being in construction was just the beginning of many projects he would build and design. His woodworking skills and stained-glass creations were just a few of his talents. Keith enjoyed being outside in the sugar woods and making maple syrup. In early spring you could find him in his nostalgic maple sugar house making the sweet stuff. This had a lot to do with generations of family sugar makers from his grandparents, parents and even his father-in-law. Keith passed on many of his creative genes to his children. Working side-by-side with his sons he would teach them how to restore a 1962 Ford Galaxie and a 1962 Mercury Comet. Keith was also an avid gardener and shared the love of growing vegetables and flowers with his daughter. He will be remembered for his consistent perception of detail and pride in his creations.
In 1986 Keith met the love of his life, Brenda Gates. They married in 1992 and together would build a home and raise their family in Bakersfield. Keith is survived by his loving wife Brenda; their son Dakota, his wife Taylor & their daughter, the apple of Pop’s eye, Aurora; their son Riley, and their daughter Cheyanne; his parents Marcel & Jienette Gagne; siblings Annette (Pete) Roach, and Angel (Todd) Gingras; his mother-in-law Barb Gates; sister-in-law Rhonda (Tim) Goss, brother-in-law Scott Gates; and loving nieces, nephews and other devoted family members. He was predeceased by his brother Stephen Gagne; and father-in-law Sam Gates.
Keith’s family would like to thank Franklin County Home Health for the care he received at home.
Friends and family are invited to Keith’s Life Celebration on Friday, July 2, 2021 to include an open house from 3-6:00 PM followed with a time of sharing at 6:00 PM at the Stonebrook Reception Hall at the Dairy Center, Sampsonville Rd., Enosburg Falls, VT. Please come ready to share your favorite memory of Keith.
For those who wish, contributions in Keith’s memory may be made to the ALS Association, Northern New England Chapter, P.O. Box 207, Concord, NH, 03302.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area's exclusive provider of Life Celebration events.
