ENOSBURG FALLS– Kathryn N. Dulude, age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Brownway Residence in Enosburg Falls.
Family and friends are invited to Kathryn’s Life Celebration events on Friday, February 11, 2022 to include visitation from 9-10:00 AM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00AM at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 62 Missisquoi St, Enosburg Falls, VT. Interment will follow in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Enosburg.
