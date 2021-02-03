It is with great sadness that the family of Kathryn Brouillette, age 86, announce that she passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 31, 2021, at the Franklin County Rehab.
Kathryn Lois (Muzzy) Brouillette was born in St. Albans, Vermont to Evelyn and Clyde Muzzy on Easter Sunday, April 1, 1934.
Kathryn was a communicant of Holy Angels and spent many years sharing her musical talents by singing, directing the choir, and playing the organ at church. Kathryn was also a lifetime member of the Ladies of St. Anne.
On October 23, 1965, she married Arthur (Bo) Brouillette, who predeceased her.
Kathryn leaves her daughter Deborah (Scott) Babbie and her two grandchildren, Dr. Melissa Walker, DVM (her "Sweetie Pie") and Curtis Babbie (her "Handsome" grandson). She also leaves her many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved getting together with.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son David Nolan, and her sisters and their husbands, Betty (Richard) Lawton, and Lorraine (George) Rand.
A Remembrance Gathering and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the spring in Holy Angels Church. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Kathryn's life and story sharing about the "Muzzy Girls" will occur when the family can safely gather together.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478, or the Vermont Lung Association, 372 Hurricane Lane, Suite 101, Williston, VT 05495.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Kathryn, may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
