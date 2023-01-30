On Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Kathleen Michelle Beaulieu (Angland), lost her battle with cancer at UVM Medical Center while surrounded by family at the young age of 67. She lived a fulfilling life as a daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Our Mother, Kathy, was an extraordinary woman known for her huge heart, kind soul, selflessness, her contagious laugh, and her sense of humor. She would go out of her way to help anyone, and always did so without judgement. Kathy’s presence lit up a room. She was an avid swimmer, loved reading, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Her sisters were her best friends.
Kathy was born May 2nd, 1955 in Portland, OR to Benjamin & Juanita (Cunningham) Angland. She grew up in Phoenix, AZ and in September of 1972, moved to Vermont where she raised 4 children. Kathy worked for NCSS for many years where she was passionately devoted to the people she worked with in her community. She also volunteered helping victims of domestic violence. Kathy’s work in her community was near and dear to her heart.
To know Kathy was to love her, and we are lucky enough to have called her our mother, sister, gram, mimi, and friend. As Mr. Rogers said…in a world made up of many bad and scary things, look for the helpers. Our Mother was the Helper.
Kathy was predeceased by her mother, father, her sister and best friend Patricia Schaper (Angland), the love of her life Gordie Conley, stepson Marky Beaulieu (son of Maurice Beaulieu), and her niece Melissa Nichols. She is survived by her 2 sisters, Carolyn McCourt (Mark) of Tucson, AZ, Carey Alf (Doug) of Tempe, AZ; her four children, Christina Gould (Jorge Vargas) of Poulsbo, WA, Danny Ward (Ellen Favreau) of Franklin, VT, Trisha Ward of St. Albans, VT, and Lori Sargent (Trevor) of St. Albans, VT; stepdaughter Amy Beaulieu-Mears; her 9 grandchildren, Molly Port, Kelsie Ward, Rylee Johnston, Brock Robtoy, Kali Favreau-Ward, Ryan Sargent, Lucy Sargent, Taylor Gould, Trista Favreau-Ward; her great-granddaughter Rowan Yandow, and many nieces and nephews. Our Mother had many friends and we would like to mention close, lifelong friends Tina Ladd, Pricilla Walker and Sandy Putnam.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 4th, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Child Neurology Foundation - https://www.childneurologyfoundation.org/donate-online.
Honored to be serving the family of Kathleen Beaulieu is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
