ST. ALBANS – Kathleen Marie Paquette passed away at her home December 9, 2019. She was born January 31, 1965 in St. Albans, the daughter of Roger Paquette and Betty King Paquette.
Kathy was a graduate from Enosburg Falls High School and later in life went back to school to become an LNA. She was married to David Wetherby and together raised their two children, Jason and Heather, and was later blessed with her two grandchildren, Scarlet and Xavier, who brought abundant joy to her life. She worked part time as her children grew up, but her main focus was raising her kids and caring for her family.
She loved her work, which was her second family at Forest Hill Residential Care Home in Waterbury and then in Hyde Park. When her kids were grown, she became an avid outdoorswoman spending as much time as she could hunting.
Kathy will be remembered by those that knew her for always putting the needs of her family and friends before hers. She spent her life taking care of those in need. She always offered a helping hand and a smile from a warm heart.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Heather Barton and husband Robert Barton; son, Jason Wetherby and partner Ashley Grenon; David Wetherby; her mother, Betty Larivee and husband Dave Larivee; sister Brenda Elwood and husband Ricky; companion, Randy Tallman; grandchildren Scarlet and Xavier Barton; her niece, Jennie Cross and nephew, Jessie Elwood. She was predeceased by her father, Roger Paquette.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville.
Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.