SWANTON- Karen Lamothe passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
She is survived by her husband Armand Lamothe and her three children; a son & his family, Christin A. Ripley and partner Josh Jackson and Bodhi (of Crested Butte, CO) and Jessica C. Ruschp and husband Andrew Ruschp and granddaughter Maizie Ruschp (of Stowe, VT). She is also survived by the father of her three children Bryan C. Ripley (of Elmore, VT).
She also leaves Jamie Lamothe and family (of Swanton, VT), Jason Lamothe and family (of Wellington, FL), Jennifer Lamothe and family (of South Burlington, VT), Danny Lamothe and Partner (of New Bedford, NH), and Dianne Begley and family (of CT). She also leaves behind her mother Joan Wooster (of Shelburne, VT), her brother Craig Wooster and family (of Shelburne, VT).
She is also survived by her Godmother Mary Lou Colman (of Miami, FL) and uncle Neil Gervais and family (of Monkton, VT), Noreen Miro and family (FL). She is also survived by Jamie Wooster and family (of Fairfax, VT), Tim Wooster and family (of Jericho, VT) and Sara Wooster and partner (of Milton, VT). She is pre- deceased by her father Harry Wooster and by her brother Kevin Wooster, Mary and Harry Wooster senior (paternal grandparents) and Harry Gervais and Thelma Gervais (maternal grandparents) as well as several aunts and uncles.
