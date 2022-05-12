ST. ALBANS - Karen H. Patrick, 70, finished her life journey at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vermont unexpectedly on May 9, 2022. She was born May 28, 1951 daughter of Kenneth Odell and Irene Odell and lived in Vermont her entire life.
Prior to retiring in 2000, Karen worked in the St. Albans school system, starting at BFA St. Albans where she was loved by the students and their parents for her unique ability to speak to the students in ways that reached deep into their hearts. She continued her career at St. Albans Town Educational Center where she helped shape the early lives of many young people.
Karen enjoyed life at home with her beloved dogs who were spoiled to the best of her ability. She loved the Bee Gees and their emotional harmonies. She enjoyed her flowers, candles, watching birds in the feeders, especially Cardinals, and cooking for her husband. She touched the lives of countless people and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband of 33 years, Lester, is her son Christopher Wales, brothers Gary Odell, Steven Odell, and Michael Odell, along with sisters Susan Odell, Sharon (and husband Joseph) Murphy, Carol (and husband Tim) Rohall, and Donna Larose. Karen also is survived by nieces Heidi Belisle, Ang Belisle, Sarah Bouchard, Amy Larose, and Keyleigh Trembley, as well as nephews Jeremy Odell, Michael Rich, Shawn Bouchard, Kevin Larose, Steve Belisle, and Eric Trembley. In addition to her parents, Karen was predeceased by her brother Tom Odell and sister Patty Ann Bouchard, whom she loved deary.
If anyone wishes to make a donation in Karen’s name, please donate to a charity which helps dogs in need.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.