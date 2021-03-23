SWANTON — Karen L. (Champagne) Brace, age 58, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 with her daughter by her side at the Birchwood Terrace facility in Burlington after a short battle with brain cancer.
She was born in St. Albans on October 9, 1962 to Beverley (Moore) Champagne and the late Carlton Champagne.
Karen was the definition of a fighter. She raised her daughter as a single mother, persevered through several health conditions, and battled cancer, twice — all while keeping a positive mindset. She was an inspiration to everyone that knew her. She was also a hard-worker, and spent time working as a customs broker for A.N. Derringer, and as a laborer at Fonda Container. Karen always had a part-time job as a bartender on the side. Perhaps that is where she picked up her love for Allen’s Coffee Brandy!
She loved spending time with her family — especially her grandsons, and close friends that she considered family. They would take gambling trips to the casino, play cards or scratch tickets, and spend time at the local V.F.W.
Karen is survived by her husband, Eugene “Dobie” Brace of Swanton; her daughter, Jessica McClain, her husband Chris, and their children Jaedyn, Mason and Zander all of Hinesburg; her mother, Beverley Champagne of Highgate Springs; her siblings, Kathy Champagne and her significant other Bill Davis of Highgate Springs, and Charlie Robinson and his wife Shirley of British Columbia; Eugene’s children, D.J. Eugene Mark Brace Jr. and Allyson Brace; his grandchildren, Landon, Cheyenne, Dakota, Savannah, Owen, Jasmine, Abbie, and Hannah; two great grandchildren, Bravyn and Enzine; siblings-in-law, Freddy Brace and his wife Nancy, Jimmy Brace and his wife Tina, James Brace and his wife, Janice Lotowitz and her husband Mike; and many nieces and nephews. Karen was predeceased by her father, Carlton Champagne; and siblings-in-law, Charlie, Eunice, Ellen, and Hellen.
Friends and family are invited to Karen’s Life Celebration to include visitation from 3-6:00 PM on Friday, March 26, 2021 at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT.
For those who wish, contributions in Karen’s memory may be made to assist with her final expenses and sent to The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT 05488.
