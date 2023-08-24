Karen A. Collins

BENNINGTON-Karen Ann Collins, 57, of Bennington and formerly of Poultney passed away on Friday August 11, 2023 in Bennington after fighting a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Karen was born in Newport, Vt on May 25, 1966 the daughter of Donald and Ila (Fales) Collins Sr.
She graduated from high school in Milton, VT.
Karen is a direct descendant of William Nickerson, a founder of Chatham, MA in 1639. Her great grandfather Franklin H. Nickerson was vice president and trustee of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Inc.
Karen was a restaurant entrepreneur starting with “K C’S Diner in Poultney, VT followed by a restaurant in Comstock, NY. In addition, there were other occupations within Bennington County.
Her loves of life were first and foremost her family, playing billiards on a professional level and her love of adopting and rescuing dogs and cats, in particularly dogs.
Karen is survived by her sister Betty Trivento of East Fairfield, VT her brother Donald Collins Jr of Poultney, VT nieces and nephews; Chastity and Oral Kelley of Hanover, NH, Jesse Marrier of East Fairfield, VT , Caitlyn and Dennis Charland of East Fairfield, VT and Odin Collins, many other great nieces and great nephews Brenden Marrier, Kayle Kelly and Cecilia and Renick Charland and also her dog Chuck. While Karen loved her entire family dearly, she did have a special place in her heart of her brother Don’s son Odin, who she viewed as a true miracle as he will carry on the Collins family lineage.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother-in-law Chris Trivento from Fairfield, VT.
A memorial service will be held 11AM Saturday August 26, 2023 at the Poultney United Methodist Church followed by a celebration of her life at the Poultney American Legion. The burial will be in the Poultney Cemetery in the springtime.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or to any animal rescue.
