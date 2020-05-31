ENOSBURG FALLS – June E. Rushford. age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
She was born in Berkshire on June 13, 1927 to the late George & Mary (King) Britch.
June married Herbert Sr. on February 26, 1944. She worked at the Bobbin Mill in Enosburg Falls, the sewing factory in Richford and the Spaven Cure in Enosburg, Head Start and for GE in Burlington. June was a life-long member of the West Enosburg Methodist Church and a member of WSCS. Our mom was a beloved mom, she loved flower and vegetable gardening, playing Scrabble, cards, doing puzzles, painting with friends, knitting gifts, word searches, reading books and sewing. June’s delicious homemade cooking and baked sweet treats will be missed by her family.
She is survived by her children, Sandra Desreauisseau of Massachusetts, Elaine Callan and her husband David of Fairfield, and Herbert Rushford Jr. of Enosburg Falls; son-in-law, Kenneth Holden of Brattleboro; and seven grandchildren, Brian, Shawn, Natasha, Bradley, Andy, Mary and Lisa; eight great grandchildren, Sierra, Tayler, Caitlyn, and Megan Callan, Amethyst and Blayze Duffy, and Ariel and Avery Smith; a beloved sister, Sylvia Brouillette; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, June was predeceased by her husband, Herbert Rushford; daughters, Joyce Rushford and Linda (Rushford) Holden; brothers, Robert Britch and Carlton Britch and his wife Annabelle; son-in-law, Larry Desreauisseau; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Ethel Rushford, Wilfred Brouillette, Robert Rushford, and Harley and Ruby Rushford.
A private graveside service will be held in the Montgomery Village Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions in June’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
