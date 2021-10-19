Saint Albans Bay VT/Barefoot Bay FL - Juliette “Judy” Marie-Reine Loranger-Dufault, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 8th, 2021 while traveling back to her Florida home.
Judy’s family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, Saint Albans, VT followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale, Pastor as Celebrant.
Prayers of committal and interment will follow at The Point Cemetery.
To view Judy’s complete obituary as well as to offer condolence messages to the Loranger-Dufault Family, please visit www.healdfuneralhome.com
