ST. ALBANS – Miss Julie L. Pelkey, age 62, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 5, 2020, after a brief stay at Northwestern Medical Center. She was born in St. Albans, March 24, 1958, daughter of the late Francis and Marion (Berger) Pelkey. Julie was a graduate of BFA, and worked for many years as a sales clerk at Kids Only Children’s Shop. She enjoyed watching wrestling, country music, reading, and watching the news.
July is survived by her son Jordan Pelkey and his girlfriend Katie Hakey, her brother James Pelkey Esq. and his wife Mary, and a special friend Ronald Gilman, and the Jesse Lawrence family, all of St. Albans. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her fiancé Scott Machia.
Funeral Services will be held at a date and time to be determined. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.