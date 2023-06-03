Judy Rocheleau

HIGHGATE- It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Judy L. Rocheleau. She passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the age of 73, surrounded by her loving husband and children in the family home.
Judy is survived by her lifelong love, Rene E. Rocheleau, who would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on October 27, 2023. Additionally, she is survived by her children, Leisa Rocheleau of Gibsonville, NC, Mark Rocheleau and his wife Leslie of Swanton, VT, Paul Rocheleau and his wife Jennifer of Georgia, VT, David Rocheleau and his partner Richard of Georgia, VT; 8 grandchildren; Kyle, Mikaela, Troy, Kennedei, Hailee, Forrester, Kourtnei & Lucas; 11 great grandchildren; Blake, Bryce, Madisyn, Layla, Aubrilyn, Ezekiel, Layne, Adrian, Elena, Hudson & Paisley; her siblings; Shirley Hill, Randy, Craig, Raleigh, and John Elliott, Gloria Gutwein, Shirley Pochick and Gilda Pinedo; several nieces, nephews and cousins as well as a very special sister-in-law, Jean Elliott. In addition to her parents, Fay Messier and Rose (Greenia) Elliott, Judy was predeceased by a sister, Mary Ann Messier; and brothers, Junior Messier, Alfred, Donald and Leonard Elliott; and sister-in-law, Angela Elliott.
The matriarch of her family, Judy was in her prime during family gatherings whether hosting or attending. She loved to seasonally decorate and changed themes often, but Judy will likely be remembered for her annual Christmas Eve party and Chicken BBQ in August, that she and Rene hosted for over 35 years. Judy also had an incredible talent for knitting and crocheting, she could often be found making hand towels for an approaching holiday or “building a stockpile” of items for local craft shows. She was funny and had an incredible sense of humor but also had a razor-sharp wit and tongue, leaving no one in question of how she felt. Making a lasting impression with a no-nonsense perspective is how many may remember Judy, but those closest will remember a generosity of heart hidden carefully behind her tough as nails personality.
Judy was a proud charter member and heavily active in the Swanton VFW Auxiliary Post #778, volunteering countless hours. She held multiple offices at the local, district, state and national level. Serving as the State President of the Ladies Auxiliary; 2003/2004, and National Council Member; 2006-2008.
The world has lost a one-of-a-kind lady and she will be deeply missed.
Family and friends are invited to Judy’s Life Celebration to include an open house visitation on Monday June 12, 2023 from 3-5:00PM at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488. Immediately following there will be a gathering at the Swanton VFW for a continued time of sharing.
For those who wish contributions in Judy’s memory may be made to American Cancer Society.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
