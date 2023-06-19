Judy Boomhover Virzi

Judith Lee Boomhover Virzi passed at the Winnie Palmer Women’s Hospital in Orlando, FL with her loving family and her “adopted sister” Debbie Parah by her side. She came into this world on July 25, 1961 and from the outset her life was challenging. Diagnosed with Mosaic Turner Syndrome, she fought against it her entire life. The oldest of 4 children from Robert and Jacqueline (Fregeau) Boomhover she would set the tone for her 3 younger brothers. Judy often accompanied the family to various sporting events and spent a large part of her young life in hockey rinks around New England watching her brothers. Judy was also on the ice as a figure skater, and was involved in drama at BFA.
After high school, Judy attended nursing school at Fanny Allen, but later would switch her focus and graduated from Champlain College with an accounting degree. She worked as an accountant for various companies in her early years and then would start her own business doing taxes.
Judy was very close with her mom and spent a lot of time doing various activities with her including traveling. She enjoyed a trip out to South Dakota with her along with camping trips.
Judy found true love in the early 2000’s when she met a man named David Virzi. As the saying goes, there is someone out there for everyone, and Judy and David were a perfect match. They married on August 18th of 2007 and built a life together in Essex, VT; Ellicott City, MD; and Orlando, FL. David and Judy would travel together, play with their dog Mocha, visit family, and always enjoyed a home cooked meal or having breakfast at their favorite diner.
Judy was a very giving and caring person. While in Orlando she volunteered her time for the Florida Division of Blind Services to help people with diabetes learn to cope with the disease.
Judy is survived by her husband David Virzi of Orlando, FL, brothers James Boomhover and his wife Sue of St. Albans, Vernon Boomhover and his wife Jill of Georgia, and John Boomhover and his wife Debbie of Fairfield. She also is survived by her sister-in-law Tina Virzi of Plattsburgh, NY. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and her very special friend Debbie Parah who was instrumental in Judy’s care at the end and never left her side.
Judy’s family will receive friends on Wednesday July 12, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 13th, at 11:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Parish, Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale as celebrant. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Judy asked that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741.
Honored to be serving the family of Judy Virzi is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
