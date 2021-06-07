Judy & Bob Walent

Judith Ann Walent (Judy) John Robert Walent, Sr. (Bob)
Fairfield – Judy passed away Saturday, May 29th, 2021, and Bob passed away May 30th, 2021, at their home in Fairfield, VT in the presence of their entire family.
Judy and Bob’s family will receive family and friends on Monday, June 14, 2021, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm, at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 So Main St., St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Judy and Bob will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 11:00am at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans, VT.
To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.