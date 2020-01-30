RICHFORD – Judy Ann Bosley, 69, of Richford, passed away unexpectedly from a medical complication at UVM Medical Center on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She will be deeply missed. She devoted her life to family. Her career and passion were the people she took care of, and she was adored by all.
She is pre-deceased by her mother Vivian L. Provost, husband Michael Gould, son-in-law Robb Landry Sr., and grandchildren Justin Bosley and Soleil Bosley. She is survived by her children Carrie Landry, Shelly Bruno, and Richard Bosley; grandchildren Robb and Travis Landry, Desneiges Bride and Jarred Bosley; great-grandchildren Mason James and Harper Leigh; sister Teresa and Guy Hope; brothers Cliff and Jeanette Provost, Mitchell Provost, Leonard and Polly Provost, and many nieces and nephews. Donations can be made to the heart association.