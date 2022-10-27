EAST FAIRFIELD / DAYTONA BEACH – Judith L. Kittell, age 71, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at AdventHealth in Orlando, Florida.
She was born in St. Albans on October 9, 1951 to Greta (Gleason) Beaulieu and the late Roland Kennison.
Judy grew up and attended school in Enosburg Falls. She was a graduate of Enosburg Falls High School and later earned her Associate degree from Champlain College. While in high school she met the love of her life, Dana Kittell. They were married on July 22, 1972 and the life and family they made over the next 50 years was what she cherished and dedicated her life to. No words can truly convey what Judy meant to the family and friends that surrounded her. She lived for her role as Mom and Grandma and looked forward to every activity that her children or grandchildren participated in. She loved playing golf at Bakersfield Country Club, cards with her friends, reading on her Kindle, and hitting the annual craft fair circuit with her sister and partner in crime Mindy.
She is survived by her husband, Dana Kittell; their children, Kregg Kittell, and Kamie Holmes and her husband Justin; her cherished grandchildren, Hayden, Jacob, Elliot, Grayson, Elsie, Jacob & Caleb; her mother, Greta Beaulieu and her husband Andy; siblings, Larry Kennison and his wife Marie, Mindy Stone and her husband Francis, and Timothy Kennison and his wife Sharon; siblings-in-law, Karla Messier and her husband Duane, Ruth Mangan and her husband Donnie, Vicki Counos and her husband Bill, Kerry Dulude and her husband Tim, and Kathy Bushey and her husband Rodney Jr.; and many nieces & nephews. Judy was predeceased by her father, Roland Kennison; and her in-laws, Donald & Eleanor Kittell.
Friends & family are invited to Judy’s life celebration to include visitation on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 4-7:00 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home.
For those who wish, contributions in Judy’s memory may be made to When the Trumpets Fade, c/o Kregg Kittell, 552 Lake Road, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
