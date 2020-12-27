HIGHGATE – Judith C. Corwell, age 78, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, at her home in Highgate.
Judy was born in Franklin on October 24, 1942 to the late Walter and Mamie (Clapper) Lahue.
Judy graduated from BFA St. Albans in 1960, and shortly after, married Edward Corwell on September 15, 1961. Together they raised their four children in Highgate, where Judy was a homemaker, known for her delicious meals – especially her homemade macaroni and cheese with hot dogs and her pickle salad. Judy and Ed loved to have fun, and music was a large part of their life. They frequently visited close friends and would enjoy house parties with Ronald and Joyce Bishop, and Nate and Betty Sweet. They also loved to go dancing at Silver Ridge with Louis and Joann Bushey. Judy and Ed enjoyed going to many country music concerts, dragging their children along with them. Judy’s love and care for everyone around was clearly felt, she was known to all the neighborhood kids as Ma, and would always make sure to fix an extra plate at the dinner table. Judy’s days were spent watching her soap operas, Jeopardy, Price is Right, Little Joe, on Bonanza, and NASCAR; she wouldn’t even answer the phone if the races were on. She and Ed always listened to Lee Bodet, on the Sunday morning talk show and sat at the kitchen table to enjoy coffee and watch the birds. Most recently Judy enjoyed staying up late to watch the Voice.
Judy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Edward Corwell of Highgate; their four children, Crista Duso and her husband Mark of Enosburg Falls, Beatrice Corwell of Alburgh, Jimmy Corwell and his wife Lisa of St. Albans, and Jason Corwell of Highgate; nine grandchildren, Scott and his fiancé Shelby, Alyssa and her significant other Nolan, Tyler and his best friend Kyra, Mikayla and her significant other Josh, Joshua, Brendan, Bailey and her significant other Nate, Courtney and her best friend Big Hannah, and Little Hannah; 10 great grandchildren, Andrea, Camden, Lucas, Owen, Zackary, Easton, Maddox, Laila, Annie, and Paige; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by her siblings and their spouses, Bill and Joyce Lahue, Clarice and Buster Machia, and Sheila and Sonny Larose. Judy was also predeceased by a special friend, Charlotte Bergeron.
Judy’s family will be holding a private Life Celebration.
For those who wish, contributions in Judy’s memory may be made to Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010 or to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, 89 Beaumont Avenue, Burlington, VT 05405.
